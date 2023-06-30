Bruins buy out Mike Reilly, shave $2.6 million off this season’s salary cap number

Another contract that the Boston Bruins desperately needed off the books is on its way out, as the Bruins announced today that defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

The Bruins are buying out the final year of Mike Reilly's contract. The buyout will free up $2.66M in cap space for 2023-24, $1.33M penalty in 2024-25. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 30, 2023

The move frees up a decent bit of space ahead of tomorrow’s start of free agency.

Reilly’s Bruins tenure started pretty well, but he slowly lost his place in the lineup before ultimately being demoted to Providence, where he spent all but ten games of last season.

Reilly wasn't exactly shy about being unhappy in Providence, so you have to think he’s pretty happy with the buyout.

In addition to the Reilly move, the Bruins announced their qualifying offers (or lack thereof) for the following people:

Qualified: Michael DiPietro, Trent Frederic, Kyle Keyser, Jakub Lauko, Marc McLaughlin, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Jeremy Swayman and Reilly Walsh

Not qualified: Samuel Asselin and Kai Wissmann

It was already announced that Wissmann is heading back to Germany; Asselin will now be an unrestricted free agent.