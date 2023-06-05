Morning Skate: Onward

Welcome to a new week, folks! The first full week in June is here. Rejoice.

The Stanley Cup Final began over the weekend, with Florida losing a road playoff game for the first time in 339 years.

Vegas took Game 1, 5-2, with Game 2 scheduled for tonight. I saw about half of Game 1 and thought it was a pretty entertaining watch for a neutral observer...hopefully we get more of that.

The Bruins made a minor organizational move late last week, acquiring forward Vincent Arsenau from the Vancouver Canucks organization.

The deal was officially between Providence and Abbotsford, as Arsenau projects to be a full-time P-Bruin next season.

He’s 31 and had ten points in 35 games last season, along with 71 penalty minutes.

Elsewhere around the league, Kyle Dubas landed on his feet with the Penguins, the Canadiens signed Cole Caufield to a giant contract extension, and the NHL is still insisting that the Coyotes will try to find a new home in Arizona.

Ol’ Gary refuses to let the Arizona dream die. Keep pushing that rock up that hill!

As a brief aside, sorry for the lack of offseason content thus far — just been a busy couple of weeks and, given the way the season ended, hard to find the time for new stuff.

As I mentioned last week, we should be able to get the team reviews started soon. Until then, thanks for continuing to stop by.