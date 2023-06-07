Morning Skate: Sunshine

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

And while it may still be a sore subject around these parts, there’s no denying that today is a pretty big day in South Florida: both the Florida Panthers and the Miami Heat will be hosting Finals Game 3s tonight.

Thus far, the NBA edition has been more competitive than the NHL edition, but who knows how some time at home might affect proceedings?

Elsewhere in hockey circles, the Flyers made the offseason’s first big trade on Tuesday, sending Ivan Provorov to Columbus as part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

There was a lot of “the Flyers kickstart their rebuild!” chatter Tuesday, which is weird for a team that feels like it’s been in some semblance of a rebuild for about seven years.

Finally, if you haven’t had enough of the narrative yet, you can read some more about Bruce Cassidy being two wins from the Cup after getting fired by the Bruins.

Conor Ryan does a good job with the main B’s parts at the link above if you don’t have a subscription to The Athletic, or you can read the full interview.

What’s on tap for today?