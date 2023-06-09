Morning Skate: Comeback

Happy Friday, folks! The weekend is in sight.
You can be excused for completing tuning out this year’s Stanley Cup Final, given the somewhat painful Bruins-related subplots.
However, if you tuned in last night, you get a healthy dose of “TOO SOON” flashbacks: the Panthers tied Game 3 with the goalie pulled, then Carter Verhaeghe won the game in OT.
Nooooooooooooooooo!
Anyways, that series is now 2-1. Sergei Bobrovsky was enormous for the Panthers last night and was the only reason they were within shouting distance with the goalie pulled.
I think last night was the first time in these playoffs that Vegas lost a game when heading into the third period with a lead, so...big one all around.
In happy news, David Pastrnak and his partner announced the birth of their daughter, Freya:
Congratulations @pastrnak96 and Rebecca on welcoming your baby girl, Freya Ivy! We are so happy for you!— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2023
( : davidpastrnak/IG) pic.twitter.com/tKkWbfShD8
A heart-warming sight, especially with all that the couple went through recently.
What’s on tap for the weekend?
