James Van Reimsdyk signs with Boston for one year, $1mil AAV

I thought for sure JvR was going somewhere else.

Anyway, the Boston Bruins got on their horse today and began signing veteran dudes left and right, starting with James van Reimsdyk! He’ll be getting $1 million against the cap.

JvR has had the misfortune of being one of like three players worth a damn on the Philadelphia Flyers while also being 34, meaning he desperately needed a change of scenery, and Philly couldn’t find adequate value for him while trying to trade him. It’s a real shame; he’s actually remained fairly okay as a player throughout.

Welcome James van Reimsdyk to the Boston Bruins! Expect a hat trick from him on November 2nd!