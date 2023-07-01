A combo breaker! This time Don gave out what could pass as term in this Free Agency climate!

Morgan Geekie, an ex-Seattle Kraken, was apparently in high demand over the course of the week, and he finally found a home on the other end of the country with Boston!

Geekin’ out on this one.



Welcome to Boston, Morgan! pic.twitter.com/fTsEt13LWN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2023

Geekie will make fans out of a lot of you; he’s fast, he’s huge, and he’s endlessly tenacious. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a pretty solid player thanks to those traits; putting up 28 points in 69 games with Seattle. I imagine he will slot in as a 4th liner as either wing or center for Boston.

Please welcome Morgan to the Boston Bruins!