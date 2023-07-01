Boston started their free agency period by announcing a certain forward was making his way back to the Bruins locker room. That’s right, Milan Lucic returns on a $1 million AAV deal that includes a $500,000 performance bonus.

If you are on this website, I do not have to explain to you who Milan Lucic is. I will tell you that he’s a bit older, and definitely more of a depth guy than he was back in 2011-2012, but he is still stoked to be here.

Thinking Looch will be a 4th liner for Boston this year, but that’s fine. He’s probably best suited to it these days.

Welcome back Milan Lucic to the Boston Bruins!