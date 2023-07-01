 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins confirm the signing of Milan Lucic for one year, $1 million AAV plus bonuses

LOOOOOOOOCH

By SkyonAir
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Boston Bruins Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Boston started their free agency period by announcing a certain forward was making his way back to the Bruins locker room. That’s right, Milan Lucic returns on a $1 million AAV deal that includes a $500,000 performance bonus.

If you are on this website, I do not have to explain to you who Milan Lucic is. I will tell you that he’s a bit older, and definitely more of a depth guy than he was back in 2011-2012, but he is still stoked to be here.

Thinking Looch will be a 4th liner for Boston this year, but that’s fine. He’s probably best suited to it these days.

Welcome back Milan Lucic to the Boston Bruins!

In This Stream

Boston Free Agency Live Coverage

View all 7 stories

Loading comments...