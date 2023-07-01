Boston Free Agency Live Coverage

Filed under:
- Stream
7 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 1, 2023, 11:00am EDT
Jul 1, 2023, 11:00am EDT
-
July 1
Patrick Brown signs with Boston for 2 years!
Boston bets on a defensive forward!
-
July 1
Day 1 recap: Bruins sign nine players, including a Lucic reunion
A busy day for Don!
-
July 1
Kevin Shattenkirk signs with Boston for 1 year, 1 million!
Don shores up the blueline!
-
July 1
Morgan Geekie signs in Boston for 2 years!
Geek squad opens up at TD Garden
-
July 1
James Van Reimsdyk signs with Boston for one year, $1mil AAV
JvR dons the Black and Gold!
-
-
July 1
2023 NHL Free Agency LIVE STREAM & open thread
Let the frenzy begin!