Kevin Shattenkirk signs with Boston for 1 year, 1 million!

We will be taking every last drop of value from the Anaheim Ducks, that’s for sure.
The Bruins annonuced that they would be signing defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a single year, $1,050,000 contract!
Shattenkirk’s long and storied career has taken him all over the NHL at this point: Most notably New York and St. Louis, but recently he’s spent his time in Anaheim as an okay veteran defenseman on a horrendous Ducks squad. He should do better now that he’s here.
Welcome Kevin to the Boston Bruins!
