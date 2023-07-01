 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Shattenkirk signs with Boston for 1 year, 1 million!

Don shores up the blueline!

By SkyonAir
/ new
Anaheim Ducks v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

We will be taking every last drop of value from the Anaheim Ducks, that’s for sure.

The Bruins annonuced that they would be signing defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a single year, $1,050,000 contract!

Shattenkirk’s long and storied career has taken him all over the NHL at this point: Most notably New York and St. Louis, but recently he’s spent his time in Anaheim as an okay veteran defenseman on a horrendous Ducks squad. He should do better now that he’s here.

Welcome Kevin to the Boston Bruins!

