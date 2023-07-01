Day 1 recap: Bruins sign nine players, including a Lucic reunion

Bruins GM Don Sweeney held his July 1 media availability earlier this evening, signaling that the team is likely finished with its immediate “free agent frenzy” moves.

While there certainly still could be more moves in the works, the ones that were clearly on the list as free agency opened are done — and Don sure was busy.

Sky and Jake already had you covered with a live stream and several other posts, but if you’re looking for a one-stop recap, we have you covered here.

Brown signed a two-year deal with an $800,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

He had 12 points in 61 games last season, split between Ottawa and Philadelphia.

The Seattle Kraken raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when they declined to extend a qualifying offer to Geekie, letting him become a UFA.

The Bruins scooped him up, signing him to a two-year, $4 million deal.

Geekie had 9G-19A-28PTS totals in 69 games for the Kraken last season.

This one was rumored earlier this week and came to pass today. Lucic’s deal is officially a one-year, $1 million deal, but it does include up to $500,000 in bonuses.

You already know all about Lucic, so I’ll save some pixels and move on to the next guy.

The Bruins were often rumored as a potential Shattenkirk destination earlier in his career, and now he’ll be donning black and gold closer to the end of that career.

Shattenkirk signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal. He had four goals and 23 assists in 75 games for a bad Anaheim team last season, so he should still have something left in the tank.

The former Philadelphia Flyer will be with the B’s next year, signing a one-year, $1 million deal today.

JVR, no longer the prolific power forward he once was, should still be able to bring some size and net-front presence to the B’s.

He had 12 goals and 17 assists for a bad Flyers team last year.

Jayson Megna - Forward

Megna signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 in the NHL.

He played in 55 games last season, split between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche.

He had two goals and six assists in those games.

Anthony Richard - Forward

Richard signed an identical deal to Megna’s, and will likely be a Providence guy who gets called up as needed.

The 26-year-old skater had five points (3G, 2A) in 13 NHL games for Montreal last year.

Luke Toporowski - Forward

This is a cool one, and a good reward for a strong season: Toporowski signed an entry-level contract, two years at $870,000 in the NHL.

He was very good for Providence last season, notching 15 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.

The 24-year-old forward is likely bound for Providence again this season, but could be high on the list for a call-up.

Parker Wotherspoon - Defenseman

Wotherspoon signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,00 at the NHL level.

The 25 year old spent most of last season with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate, recording a goal and 11 assists in 27 games.

He did make 12 NHL appearances for the Islanders last season too, chipping in one assist.

So there you have it!

Eight new faces in the mix, and one old face back for one last ride.

It’s also worth noting that the book officially and unofficially closed on several former B’s today too:

Connor Clifton signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres.

Dmitry Orlov signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tyler Bertuzzi’s Bruins tenure is almost certainly over. Don Sweeney responded “yeah, in all likelihood” when asked if Bertuzzi’s time here was up. He cited the term and AAV Bertuzzi is seeking and what other teams can offer that the Bruins can’t as the deciding factors.

Your thoughts on Dealin’ Don’s first day?