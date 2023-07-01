 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Brown signs with Boston for 2 years, $800k

Boston bets on a defensive forward!

By SkyonAir
Ottawa Senators v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This is a bet that the Boston Bruins could theoretically hit on, as the Boston Bruins moved on to get Patrick Brown signed to a 2 year, $800,000 contract.

Brown has been bouncing between teams for a bit; most recently hanging out in Ottawa where he was largely used in a depth role, where he was most certainly A Depth Center, but one that I think could be very useful in the Bruins system.

This here’s one of your fourth line spots dealt with.

Welcome Patrick to the Boston Bruins!

