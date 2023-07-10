Morning Skate: Division

Welcome to a new week, folks! And unfortunately, this one isn't a brief, holiday-filled week either. Can’t win ‘em all, I guess.
The Bruins wrapped up Development Camp last week, dispersing their prospects until Rookie Camp and, for some, Training Camp in September.
There wasn’t a ton to come out of the end-of-camp media availability: Don Sweeney confirmed that nothing has changed with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, except from Bergeron’s family welcoming a new addition, Felix.
So now we remain in “wait and see” mode. It’s worth noting that Bergeron and Krejci didn’t officially re-sign with the Bruins until early August last year, so we may have a few weeks of “wait and see” to go.
Elsewhere in the league, two Atlantic Division opponents pulled off a pretty big trade over the weekend.
The Ottawa Senators traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick next year, and a fourth-round pick next year.
The Wings then immediately signed DeBrincat to a four-year extension.
The trade has a minor Bruins connection, as the first-round pick can either be Detroit’s own 2024 first-round pick or the one they acquired from the Bruins in exchange for Tyler Bertuzzi.
The Bruins’ pick is top-10 protected and Detroit will be able to choose which pick it sends to Ottawa.
That’s about it from the Sleepy Period around the league. What’s on tap for today?
