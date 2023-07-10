 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins avoid arbitration with Ian Mitchell, sign him to one year, $775,000 contract

One of the pickups in the Hall trade has a contract now

By SkyonAir
/ new
NHL: DEC 06 Blackhawks at Devils Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bruins have arbitration dates upcoming, but not for Ian Mitchell, as they managed to get him signed under the wire at a one year, $775k contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet:

His arbitration date was set for a couple of weeks from now, so that’s one thing off of Don’s plate while he prepares to either pre-sign Swayman and Frederic prior to their arbitration dates, or to negotiate with both of them over a long weekend of sorts on July 29th.

Regardless, good on Mitchell for getting this done, and welcome officially to the Boston Bruins!

