The Bruins have arbitration dates upcoming, but not for Ian Mitchell, as they managed to get him signed under the wire at a one year, $775k contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet:

Ian Mitchell and Boston have a pre-arbitration agreement: one year at $775K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 10, 2023

His arbitration date was set for a couple of weeks from now, so that’s one thing off of Don’s plate while he prepares to either pre-sign Swayman and Frederic prior to their arbitration dates, or to negotiate with both of them over a long weekend of sorts on July 29th.

Regardless, good on Mitchell for getting this done, and welcome officially to the Boston Bruins!