Morning Skate: Local

New deals, etc.

By Dan.Ryan
Boston Bruins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

While we all await the bigger Bruins UFA decisions, Dealin' Don crossed another small item off the to-do list yesterday, signing GOOD LOCAL BOY Marc McLaughlin to a new deal.

The Billerica boy's deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

McLaughlin had himself a good year in Providence, with 30 points in 66 games.

He's someone who's firmly in the glut of guys competing for a bottom-six NHL role next year, and it's never bad to have that depth back in the fold.

Elsewhere, former B's coach Bruce Cassidy joined The Greg Hill Show on WEEI and offered some insight into the end of his time here:

Anyways...here we are!

Lastly, the NHLPA published its list of arbitration dates last week.

Jeremy Swayman is scheduled for July 30, while Trent Frederic is scheduled for August 1.

I'd be willing to be neither of those guys makes it to his hearing without a new deal.

What's on tap for today?

