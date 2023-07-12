Morning Skate: Local

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

While we all await the bigger Bruins UFA decisions, Dealin' Don crossed another small item off the to-do list yesterday, signing GOOD LOCAL BOY Marc McLaughlin to a new deal.

The Billerica boy's deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

McLaughlin had himself a good year in Providence, with 30 points in 66 games.

He's someone who's firmly in the glut of guys competing for a bottom-six NHL role next year, and it's never bad to have that depth back in the fold.

Elsewhere, former B's coach Bruce Cassidy joined The Greg Hill Show on WEEI and offered some insight into the end of his time here:

Wiggy asked Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy about the rumors surrounding discontentment in the Bruins locker room as he left. #Bruins #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/th5SgddhAb — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) July 12, 2023

Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy joined the show this morning and weighed in on the possibility of still being here had players pushed for it. #Bruin #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/r6o6VYaBqQ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) July 12, 2023

Anyways...here we are!

Lastly, the NHLPA published its list of arbitration dates last week.

Jeremy Swayman is scheduled for July 30, while Trent Frederic is scheduled for August 1.

I'd be willing to be neither of those guys makes it to his hearing without a new deal.

What's on tap for today?