Bruins sign Jesper Boqvist to a one-year contract

The Bruins announced another signing this afternoon - but rather than the expected RFA deals, this one is an entirely new face.

The B's announced that they've signed former New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist to a one-year deal worth $775,000.

This is an NHL contract, not a two-way deal.

Boqvist played in 70 NHL games for New Jersey last season, recording 10 goals and 11 assists.

A left-shot, Boqvist spent time centering the Devils' second and third lines.

While a small cap hit, this is another one of those little deals that eats away at just a little more of that tight cap space.

Considering Boqvist is a center, is this further insurance in the event of a Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci retirement?

Or is it just a little more depth in the bottom six?

Time will tell, I guess.