Morning Skate: Week

The Draft is done, Free Agency has cooled off, there aren’t a ton of trade rumors, so...here we are, just enjoying one another’s company.

Most of the hockey world has engrossed itself in Puckdoku, as many of you commenters have already shared.

There’s also the ongoing sad saga of Alex Galchenyuk, Tony DeAngelo getting waived, and the ever-continuing Erik Karlsson trade rumors.

In Bruins Land, we continue to wait and wait until the team’s captain decides if he’s coming back. Other than that, there are a couple of RFA arbitration dates looming, but Don Sweeney has usually taken care of business prior to those hearings.

In the “out of nowhere” file, former (kind of) Bruin Anton Stralman gave an interview to a Swedish news outlet ahead of a move back home.

He didn’t exactly enjoy his time with the Bruins:

“They did as they probably thought at the beginning, it became a loan for a few months. Then they got rid of me in the AHL. You feel betrayed, that was not what we were talking about. It’s just an example of how it can be.”

The Stralman Saga of last season was always a weird one, as he seemed a long shot to make the team out of camp, then originally didn't report to the AHL.

He has landed on his feet back home, but it doesn’t look like the Bruins will be on his Christmas card list.

