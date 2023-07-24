Morning Skate: Fame

Welcome to a new week, folks!

Sorry about the lack of Morning Skate on Friday, just one of those days that got away from me.

Sky had you covered with the biggest Bruins-related news of the weekend, with the New York Post reporting that the organization quietly parted ways (officially) with Mitchell Miller in February.

Elsewhere in Bruins-Related Land, returning Bruin Milan Lucic and the rest of his 2007 Vancouver Giants were inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame on Friday.

That team won the Memorial Cup, with Lucic winning tournament MVP. I remember hearing about “The Shift” from Lucic shortly after he started with the B’s as a sort of “here’s what you can expect from this kid” type story, and he certainly delivered.

(On a somewhat related note, James Neal, then with the Plymouth Whalers, led this Memorial Cup in goals with five in five games, but also managed to earn himself 42 penalty minutes in this five games. Must have been preparing for his NHL kneeing days.)

Lastly, the Leafs and goalie llya Samsonov settled their contract dispute at arbitration late last week, with the goalie awarded a $3.55 million deal for a single year.

Trent Frederic’s and Jeremy Swayman’s arbitration dates are looming, but I still think both get taken care of before those hearings arrive.

What’s on tap for today?