Patrice Bergeron announces retirement

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player.”

Patrice Bergeron has officially retired. We knew this day would come someday. Just not today. I’m sure we’ll reflect more on his incredible career in the coming days and weeks, but it’s heartbreaking news to hear. We wish Patrice and his family all the best and can only thank him for the amazing things he did for the Boston Bruins, on and off the ice.