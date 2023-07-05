Bruins sign RFAs Lauko and Keyser to new deals

Don Sweeney has plenty of restricted free agent business to take care of, and he got started with two minor moves today.

The team announced that RFAs Jakub Lauko and Kyle Keyser have signed new deals to keep them in the organizational fold.

Keyser's deal is a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap got of $775,000.

Keyser will likely be depth in Providence this season, the same place he made 24 appearances last season.

Lauko, who is considered by many to be a challenger for an Opening Night roster slot, signed a two-year deal that is a two-day deal next season and a one-way deal the following season.

Lauko's NHL cap hit will be $787,500.