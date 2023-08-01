Report: Bruins, Frederic agree to two-year deal before arbitration hearing

Nothing quite like waiting until the very, very, very last minute, eh?

With an arbitration hearing scheduled for today, the Bruins and Trent Frederic have reportedly agreed to a new deal that will free up some time on the arbiter’s calendar:

Trent Frederic and the Bruins reach a 2x$2.3M agreement — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 1, 2023

For those who can’t see the embed above for whatever reason, Elliotte Friedman reports that the sides have agreed to a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.3 million.

As you may remember, Frederic’s camp originally sought a one-year, $2.9 million deal, while the Bruins’ offer was two years at $1.4 million per year.

The reported deal allows both parties to essentially meet in the middle, which is normally where you want things to end up to avoid negativity/drama.

Fortunately, the arbitration process never came to be, so both sides got to avoid that awkward endeavor.

The Bruins’ cap picture with Frederic’s deal, per the ever-reliable BruinsCapSpace:

Frederic signs 2x $2.3M deal. Updated Cap Projection with Swayman contract announcement due today.



-I like the Freddy deal, especially being 2 years. He got a little bit more than I thought, but I still think he hasn't reached his full potential. Big year upcoming for him. pic.twitter.com/CXtzIqbuGH — Bruins Cap Space (@BruinsCapSpace) August 1, 2023

So Frederic is back in the fold and both sides avoided a hearing.

Your thoughts on the deal?