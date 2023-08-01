 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bruins, Frederic agree to two-year deal before arbitration hearing

No hearing after all!

By Cup of Chowder Staff
NHL: APR 13 Bruins at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nothing quite like waiting until the very, very, very last minute, eh?

With an arbitration hearing scheduled for today, the Bruins and Trent Frederic have reportedly agreed to a new deal that will free up some time on the arbiter’s calendar:

For those who can’t see the embed above for whatever reason, Elliotte Friedman reports that the sides have agreed to a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.3 million.

As you may remember, Frederic’s camp originally sought a one-year, $2.9 million deal, while the Bruins’ offer was two years at $1.4 million per year.

The reported deal allows both parties to essentially meet in the middle, which is normally where you want things to end up to avoid negativity/drama.

Fortunately, the arbitration process never came to be, so both sides got to avoid that awkward endeavor.

The Bruins’ cap picture with Frederic’s deal, per the ever-reliable BruinsCapSpace:

So Frederic is back in the fold and both sides avoided a hearing.

Your thoughts on the deal?

