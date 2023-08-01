Swayman receives one-year, $3.475 million deal after arbitration

With Trent Frederic’s deal done, the Bruins had just one more piece of outstanding offseason business — and it was resolved in short order with an arbitrator’s decision.

The B’s announced this afternoon that the arbitrator awarded Jeremy Swayman a one-year, $3.475 million contract.

Swayman’s side filed at $4.8 million, while the team filed at $2 million; similar to Frederic’s deal, the two sides essentially met in the middle.

The Bruins were able to choose whether Swayman would receive a one-year or two-year contract, settling on a one-year deal.

(If a player is the one who elects to file arbitration, the team can choose the term of one or two years; if a team takes a player to arbitration, the player gets to choose the length of the deal).

Swayman will remain a restricted free agent when this one-year deal expires, meaning we might get to do this all over again next summer (though I’d be surprised if it gets to that point again).

Per CapFriendly, the B’s currently have just north of $400,000 in available cap space, though that’s with a roster of 22 out of a possible 23 players.