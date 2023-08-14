Morning Skate: Ratings

Welcome to a new week, folks!

August is really moving at this point. You can almost smell the pumpkin spice in the air.

Today, we’re going to start rolling out our 2022-2023 Bruins ratings, which we’re starting a little later than usual because, you know, life happens.

We had great reader participation this year, with hundreds of votes submitted across the defensemen, forward, and coach/front office categories.

As a reminder, these ratings were supposed to take into account the Bruin’s entire 2022-2023: regular season and postseason.

Clearly some of you were still really mad about the playoffs, as someone gave Jeremy Swayman a 1 on the 1-to-10 scale, so...yeah.

Also, I realized after the fact that I left three forwards (Hathaway, Lauko, and Steen) off of the writer rankings, so you fine folks will have your say with those guys.

Other than that, I hope to roll out at least one per day heading into September, giving us some new stuff to read and comment on.

As always, your takes are welcome.

What’s on tap for today?