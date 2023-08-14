David Krejci announces retirement

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

David Krejci has officially announced his retirement not just from the NHL, but from hockey in general. One of the best playmakers in Bruins history, Krejci will always be known for how well he slowed the game down, making clutch passes to set up some of the most iconic moments of recent memory. He also turns on another level come playoff time, becoming an absolute machine when it matters most.

What a somber offseason this is for Bruins fans, to have two franchise icons be done with the game. We wish David and his family all the best in his next chapter. More to come...