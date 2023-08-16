2023 Player Ratings: A.J. Greer tried to find footing with physical play

A.J. Greer in 2023 GP: 61 G: 5 A: 7 PTS: 12 ATOI: 9:07 oZS%: 23.8% CF%: 47.1% Reader Rating: 4.8 Writer Rating: 5

Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer was a good addition to the team’s fourth line who touted himself on his physical play — but at times it was too much this season.

For Greer, it was his first season with a team where he played more than 17 regular season games. In 61 games during his first year with the Bruins, he registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

Greer even started the year off with three goals and two assists in his first four games of the 2022-23 season.

He complimented the fourth line and put in effort to help his linemates. His scrappiness and grit added to whatever line he was put on and he didn’t shy from sticking up for his teammates.

Greer had a stronger first half of the season with more consistency on the fourth line before some injuries rolled around (Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno). The line got into a rhythm and provided energy each night .

A.J. Greer's first goal since Oct. 18 comes at a great time.



3-2 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/p1ZzPXq6SW — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 15, 2023

While personally he didn’t produce as many points as his linemates, he helped keep offensive zone coverage and pressure opponents on forechecks and board work.

The bottom-six forward would drop the gloves if he didn’t like a hit on a teammate, but sometimes intensified his play too much, causing unnecessary penalties at times during the regular season.

He had five games with 10 or more penalty minutes, including a handful of game misconducts. Probably one of his most notable game misconducts came off a face-off against the Montreal Canadiens where he cross-checked Mike Hoffman. Greer was suspended one game for his actions.

A.J. Greer gets five and a game for cross-checking Mike Hoffman in the face#NHLBruins | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IY1IjB1n71 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 23, 2023

Greer led the team with 114 penalty minutes — Brad Marchand clocked in second at 74 minutes. Greer averaged just 9:07 TOI when he wasn’t in the box.

At least he can’t be to blame for anything related to the Bruins’ postseason. Greer did not see any playoff action during round one’s exit against the Florida Panthers.

Greer Highlight Goal: