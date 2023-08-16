Morning Skate: Curtains

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The David Krejci news we all expected finally came this week, with the Czechia assist wizard announcing his retirement from the NHL.

(It’s worth noting that Krejci isn’t necessarily retiring from hockey, as he seems like he may want to play for the Czechs in the next World Championships, but his NHL days are over.)

It seems like most people figured this would be Krejci’s approach, but it still doesn’t dull the sting of Krejci’s time as a Bruin being over.

To me, this offseason has severed the last ties to the “getting good again” era of the Bruins: Patrice Bergeron and Krejci (along with Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask) were the pillars of those 2007-2010 teams that started dragging the Bruins back to respectability.

(Brad Marchand kind of counts, but he didn’t really make his impact until 2011, so he counts as more of a “post-Cup era” guy. I’m splitting hairs here.)

The larger point is that one Bruins era is essentially over now that Bergeron and Krejci have sailed into the sunset.

That makes me sad. (And old.)

Krejci and Rask went back and forth in the battle for the “player most underrated by their own fans” title, with Krejci frequently overshadowed by Bergeron.

Still, Krejci was one of the more talented pure playmakers of his generation. His production (56 points in 70 games last season) will be missed, especially with Bergeron gone too.

Happy trails, Original Czech Dave.

Today’s discussion topic

I’m not sure even the most optimistic among us can get super fired up over this.

(To be fair, I don’t think this center group is atrocious, just a step back from last year.)