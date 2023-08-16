Bruins sign college free agent John Farinacci to two-year contract

Folks, it's a big day for Jack Edwards: the Bruins have added another HARVARD MAN to the mix!

The Bruins announced this afternoon that they've signed former Harvard captain John Farinacci to a two-year entry-level contract.

The deal is worth $910,000 annually at the NHL level.

Farinacci was one of the more notable names to hit the market today as a college free agent - he was drafted by Arizona in the third round in 2019, but never signed with them.

His rights became available today, and Don Sweeney, who loves himself a college free agent, swooped in.

Farinacci is 22, shoots right, and stands at 6 feet and 185 lbs. It seems he spends most of his time up front at center.

He had 20 points in 19 games for Harvard last year.

Over the course of three seasons in Cambridge, Farinacci recorded 23 goals and 36 assists in 78 games.

From Chris Peters of FloHockey.TV:

Of the players available, Farinacci has the brightest NHL outlook. He is a 6-foot, 190-pound right-shot center who plays a strong two-way game. Though he missed the first half of the season due to injury, Farinacci averaged better than a point per game while captaining Harvard. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship in the bubble in Edmonton. Farinacci finished tied with Tim Stutzle for fourth in tournament goal scoring with five while essentially playing a third-line role for the team. So even in high-level international competition, Farinacci stood out.

Farinacci will likely start the season in the AHL, but given the Bruins' relatively bare center cupboard, you never know.