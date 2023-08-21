Bruins sign forward Alex Chiasson to a PTO

As we get closer to September and the start of training camp, it’s that time of year: professional tryout agreement (PTO) season!

(I didn’t realize until I wrote this post that it never made sense to call them PTOs instead of PTAs, but here we are).

The Bruins announced their first PTO of the season this morning, signing forward Alex Chiasson to a PTO.

Chiasson spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings and the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL, skating in 20 and 29 games, respectively, for those teams.

The 32-year-old forward (who will be 33 on October 1) 6G-3A-9PTS totals at the NHL level and 9G-11A-20PTS totals at the AHL level.

Chiasson, who has spent more than a decade in the NHL, had his best season in 2018-2019 as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, recording 22G-16A-38PTS totals in 73 games.

He attended Boston University back in the day, so you knew the Bruins would be bringing him in for a look eventually.

Chiasson is a right shot who can play wing or center, the kind of versatility the B’s may need in their likely line-blender of a season.

As a refresher, PTOs can run for up to 25 games (with the option to extend them), though they rarely go that long without either a release or full contract.

The B’s haven’t had a ton of luck with PTOs in recent years, but it’s always worth a shot to see how it pans out.