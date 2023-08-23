 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Skate: Additions

One for the Coyle family.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
NHL: APR 30 Eastern Conference First Round - Panthers at Bruins

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

And it’s going to be several weeks of “sleep is a luxury” nights for one Bruins forward, as Charlie Coyle and his wife, Danielle welcomed their daughter to the world earlier this week:

The good thing about babies is that they can sleep extremely well or not at all and just kind of change their minds as they go along.

Ah, parenthood.

Elsewhere, the Bruins may have found themselves a new center:

Excellent net-front presence on the power play, strong along the boards...can’t miss signing.

Some of you discussed this yesterday too, but Brandon Hagel signed an eight-year, $6.5 million AAV contract extension with Tampa Bay yesterday.

Many B’s fans/pundits looked at that contract as a good comparable for Jake DeBrusk, who has similar overall numbers to Hagel and will be looking for a new contract at the end of this season.

Good luck puzzling that one out, Don.

Today’s discussion topic

In the “ice is frozen” column, The Athletic deemed the Bruins’ prospect pool the worst in the NHL again this offseason.

Back-to-back champs! We’re #32! We’re #32!

Loading comments...