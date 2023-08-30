2023 Player Ratings: Tomas Nosek did a difficult job well

Tomas Nosek in 2023 GP: 66 G: 7 A: 11 PTS: 18 ATOI: 12:33 CF% (5v5): 44.9% oZS% (5v5): 13.3% FO% (all situations): 59.3% Writer rating: 6 Reader rating: 6.4

Even during a record-breaking season with more offensive accolades than you can count, the Bruins needed grinders.

These were the guys who played the tough minutes and did the less-than-glamorous work necessary to win games.

Tomas Nosek was one of them — and he did his job well.

Oddly enough, Nosek actually did pretty well in terms of offensive accolades: he equaled his previous career high in points.

(The caveat, however, is that his 18-point season with Vegas came in just 38 games.)

However, Nosek’s primary role with the B’s was never supposed to be Elite Scorer: he was a defense-first forward.

Playing primarily on the fourth line, Nosek started nearly 87% of his shifts in the defensive zone. He was great in the face-off circle, winning nearly 60% of his draws.

Nosek was also second among Bruins forwards in average TOI on the penalty kill. He had the same number of hits (69) as shots on goal (nice).

He was also one of few Bruins who didn’t crater in the playoffs, putting up two points in seven games and actually improving his face-off percentage to over 60%.

With the Bruins electing to go on the bargain-hunting depth shopping spree this summer, Nosek’s time with the B’s was up, and the Czech forward signed a one-year deal with New Jersey.

Ultimately, I’d consider Nosek’s two-year stint with the Bruins a success.

He wasn’t the flashiest signing, but he wasn’t supposed to be.

He was brought in to play a fourth-line role and maybe chip in with a little offense — and that’s what he did.

Happy trails, Nose. Sick suit.