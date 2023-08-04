Morning Skate: Numbers

Happy Friday, folks!

Hopefully you’ve had a decent week thus far and have some good things lined up for the weekend.

Hard to believe we’re set to wrap up the first week in August, but time comes for us all.

The Bruins announced earlier this week that several guys, some fringe and some likely NHLers, will be sporting new numbers this season.

Some new numbers have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/EXdSiLivqM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 3, 2023

Good to see Mason Lohrei willing to take up the challenge of wearing the Dennis Wideman Memorial #6.

I’m not entirely clear on whether or not these are NHL numbers, AHL numbers, or both, but it’s August...the Bruins probably just wanted some content.

Of the players listed above, you have to think Jesper Boqvist and Mason Lohrei are probably the ones most likely to make an early NHL impact, right?

Lysell has an outside shot at the NHL roster too. The other guys project to be more of depth players, but you never know.

Today’s discussion topic

Please take some time today to reflect on something very important: Carl Soderberg has retired from professional hockey.

I am not prepared to deliver further public comment at this time. When you go out there today, don’t forget to Play Like Carl and live the day with plenty of Swedish oomph.