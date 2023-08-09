Morning Skate: More moves

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

I’m a little late to the content party here, but Charlie McAvoy got married this past weekend — it’s that time of year for NHLers, as they get their nuptials and honeymoon in with time to spare before training camp.

There were plenty of current and former Bruins in attendance, but it was one current and one former who stole the show on the dance floor:

63 + 37 =



Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron share a moment at Charlie McAvoy’s wedding ❤️



(IG/cmcavoy25) pic.twitter.com/XqAf1t3Ydm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 8, 2023

Choreographed dance. You can tell they were linemates for the better part of a decade.

Congrats to the McAvoys! Seems like it was quite a party.

Elsewhere, as some of you noted in the “nice to see” file, Tim Thomas was back doing content for the Bruins, helping out in an area of Vermont recently impacted by flooding:

Thomas, as you may know, played his college hockey at the University of Vermont and still holds the place dear.

It wasn’t too long ago that Thomas remained very much an enigma, tucked away in a bunker (half jokingly).

He reappeared for the legendary Bruins 2011 Cup Zoom Reunion, and it’s nice to see him getting back together with the team for stuff like this.

Other than that, not much doing on the B’s front.

Jeremy Swayman met with the media earlier this week and stressed that there was no ill will from the arbitration process.

We’re still waiting on a likely David Krejci retirement announcement.

You know, standard August stuff.

