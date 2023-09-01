Morning Skate: Schedules

Welcome to Cehptember, folks!

Each day this month, I’ll be sharing a fun Peter Cehlarik fact! Let’s join together and have a nice ti — okay, maybe not.

As much as I wish I could revive Cehptember, it may be time to move on.

(Though if you’re curious, Cehlarik had 24 points in 38 Swiss League games last year, along with 4 in 11 Swedish Hockey League games. He’ll play for Leskands IF in the SHL this year.)

Today does indeed mark the first day of September, and as if on cue, hockey happenings have started ramping up.

The league released its “national TV” broadcast schedule earlier this week — I put that in quotes because it’s not really the same as it used to be, with “national TV” now including subscription services.

The B’s will play 15 of their 82 games on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC, or TNT.

Those 15 games are:

October 11: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins, TNT

October 24: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN/ ESPN

November 2: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu

November 22: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT

December 13: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, TNT

December 27: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

January 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, ESPN

January 24: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, TNT*

February 10: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

February 21: Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

March 5: Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu

March 9: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

March 27: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT*

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

The two games marked with stars (I think — the email formatting was weird) are games where the national broadcast won’t be available locally, which means Boston-area folks will be watching on NESN.

In addition, the B’s announced last week that Captains’ Practices will begin on Tuesday.

Maybe we need to revive the old Philosoraptor meme and ask “How can you have captains’ practices if you have no captain?”

To be fair, it is captains’ (plural), so I guess the alternates will be running the show.

Anyways, that’s enough nitpicking. These sessions will be at 11 AM at Warrior Arena on September 5, 8, and 18.

And that’s it for the latest news! We don’t have a Player Ratings post scheduled for today as we try to catch up with the few people remaining, so hopefully those will resume next week.

Thanks for your commenting and interacting thus far.

What’s on tap for today?