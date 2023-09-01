Breaking News: PWHL announces General Managers and draft order

The new PWHL team in Boston has announced their GM today. On the same day free agency goes live. Danielle Marmer will take on the role of first GM in team history as she leaves a role with the Bruins as a Player Development and Scouting Assistant, the first woman to hold an on-ice role for the Bruins.

Marmer is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where she also held the position of Director of Operations. In addition she held an associate coaching position at Connecticut College.

During her introductory press conference she gave indication she had a head coach that had given her a verbal commitment to join the organization in that role.

Also announced today was the draft order. The draft will be conducted in a snake draft fashion, reversing order each round. Boston will open up with the 3rd overall pick behind Minnesota and Toronto, and preceding New York, Ottawa, and Montreal. With the format they will pick again at 10th. All draft picks will be after each team has signed three free agents meaning 18 players will already be off the board. It was announced that recent graduates, like Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard are ineligible for the free agency process so all freshly graduated players like Taylor Heise and Sophie Jacques will be available come draft time.