Morning Skate: Return

Welcome to a new week, folks!

We inch closer to the full-time return of hockey this week, though most of the stuff isn’t happening until the end of this week.

The youths will head to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge on Friday, competing in the preseason contest for the eighth year in a row.

On Saturday, the team will officially unveil its Centennial Season jerseys in what sounds like something pulled from a mad lib: a preseason fashion show in a hangar at Logan Airport.

(It will be interesting to see if the jerseys leak before this weekend, as they almost always trickle out before the official release.)

Last week’s news surrounded Milan Lucic’s official return to team-related activities, as he was at captains’ practice on Friday and then threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.

If a player’s season could be powered by vibes alone, Lucic would be in line for a 50-goal season.

In reality? We’ll see what he has left in the tank, I guess.

What’s on tap for today?