Bruins announce Historic 100 group as part of centennial celebrations

Earlier today, the Bruins unveiled their “Historic 100,” a collection of some of the most legendary players in franchise history, as part of their centennial celebrations.

Presenting the Historic 100.



As the first step in picking the #NHLBruins All-Centennial Team, pres. by @rapid7, the selection committee has identified the 100 most legendary players in franchise history.



September 12, 2023

This group of 100 was chosen by the team’s independent selection committee, which is made up of (mostly) local media figures.

The full list of 100 names can be seen (in alphabetical order) below:

Jason Allison, Don Awrey, P.J. Axelsson, Ace Bailey, Marty Barry, Bobby Bauer, Patrice Bergeron, Leo Boivin, Ray Bourque, Johnny Boychuk, Frank Brimsek, Johnny Bucyk, Herb Cain, Wayne Cashman, Zdeno Chara, Gerry Cheevers, Dit Clapper, Roy Conacher, Bill Cowley, Jack Crawford, Keith Crowder, Byron Dafoe, Gary Doak, Ted Donato, Woody Dumart, Phil Esposito, Andrew Ference, Fernie Flaman, Gilles Gilbert, Ted Green, Lionel Hitchman, Ken R. Hodge, Flash Hollett, Nathan Horton, Bronco Horvath, Craig Janney, Eddie Johnston, Stan Jonathan, Steve Kasper, Phil Kessel, Gord Kluzak, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Leo Labine, Reggie Lemelin, Ken Linseman, Milan Lucic, Fleming Mackell, Brad Marchand, Don Marcotte, Charlie McAvoy, Don McKenney, Johnny McKenzie, Peter McNab, Rick Middleton, Mike Milbury, Doug Mohns, Andy Moog, Glen Murray, Cam Neely, Mike O’Connell, Willie O’Ree, Terry O’Reilly, Adam Oates, Harry Oliver, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, David Pastrnak, Barry Pederson, Pete Peeters, Johnny Peirson, Bill Quackenbush, Tuukka Rask, Jean Ratelle, Mark Recchi, Sergei Samsonov, Derek Sanderson, Ed Sandford, Marc Savard, Bobby Schmautz, Milt Schmidt, Dennis Seidenberg, Gregg Sheppard, Eddie Shore, Charlie Simmer, Dallas Smith, Rick Smith, Fred Stanfield, Vic Stasiuk, Don Sweeney, Tim Thomas, Tiny Thompson, Joe Thornton, Shawn Thornton, Jerry Toppazzini, Carol Vadnais, Cooney Weiland, John Wensink, Glen Wesley, Eddie Westfall

Some notable names, in case you don’t want to read all of that:

Patrice Bergeron

Ray Bourque

Johnny Bucyuk

Zdeno Chara

Phil Esposito

Nathan Horton

David Krejci

Milan Lucic

Brad Marchand

Charlie McAvoy

Cam Neely

Willy O’Ree

Bobby Orr

David Pastrnak

Tuukka Rask

Don Sweeney

Tom Thomas

There are also some interesting/”fringe” mentions that you may not have thought of:

Johnny Boychuk

Andrew Ference

Phil Kessel

Torey Krug

Sergei Samsonov

Dennis Seidenberg

Joe Thornton

Think of this group as a first draft of the B’s All-Centennial Team — between now and mid-October, this group will be whittled down into a 20-person All-Centennial Team featuring 12 forward, six defensemen, and two goalies.

That “two goalies” part is going to be a wild source of debate, as the B’s have had two (arguably) all-time goalies on their team in the 10-12 years alone in Tim Thomas and Tuukka Rask.

Hey, that’s why we do this, right? Arguing is fun!