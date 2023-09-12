Who’s playing for the Bruins in the upcoming Prospects Challenge?

The Bruins Youths will be heading up to Buffalo later this week to participate in Buffalo’s 2023 Prospects Challenge.

The Bruins have participated in the mini-tournament for the better part of a decade now — it’s always a good chance to see some of the prospects in the system play against their peers.

Joining the Bruins this year will be the youths from the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils.

Here’s who the B’s will be bringing to Buffalo:

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Julien Beland*, John Farinacci, Ty Halaburda*, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Adam Mechura*, Georgii Merkulov, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ethan Ritchie, Grayden Siepmann*, Blake Smith*

Goalies: William Rousseau*, Samuel St.-Hilaire*

Players with an asterisk are participating on an invite/non-roster basis.

The goalies part is kind of interesting, as it means the B’s have no “in the system” young goalies in the mix.

Along with the Prospects Challenge, the group above is also the official group for the Bruins’ 2023 Rookie Camp, which kicks off at Warrior Arena tomorrow.

There will be two days of practice (Wednesday and Thursday) followed by Prospects Challenge games on Friday, Saturday, and Monday; a Sunday practice will be thrown in there too.

No official word yet (that I’ve seen) on broadcasts for the games, but in the past, one of the participating teams usually has a free stream on their website at some point.

Anyone you’re excited to see in action?