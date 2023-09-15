Morning Skate: Golfing

Happy Friday, folks!

If you’re in New England or Atlantic Canada, you might have some weather heading your way in the form of Hurricane Lee.

If so, stay safe out there.

The Bruins Youths will be in action this afternoon, kicking off this year’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a 3:30 PM game against the Penguins Youths.

We’ll try to keep our eyes out for any kind of official stream, in case you want to watch some young hockey on a Friday.

Elsewhere, the Bruins had their annual golf tournament in Plymouth yesterday, with plenty of Bruins past and present hitting the links.

This includes Tuukka Rask, who seems to be everywhere lately:

Tuukka Tees Off ️ pic.twitter.com/K8QS0sLbtk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 14, 2023

Other than that, we’re in a holding pattern as we wait for the last captains’ practice and the official start of training camp, with the first preseason game close behind.

As some of you noted yesterday, Jim Montgomery said that he does, in fact, plan to name a captain for this season.

For my money, it’ll be Brad Marchand, but I’ve been wrong before.

What’s on tap for today?