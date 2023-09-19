B’s release training camp roster, off-ice activities start Wednesday

Give yourself a hearty pat on the back — you made it through the off-season!

The Bruins will officially kick off 2023 training camp on Wednesday morning with some off-ice sessions, while on-ice work will begin on Thursday.

The Bruins’ first preseason game will be at 5 PM Sunday evening at TD Garden against the New York Rangers.

But before we get to that, it’s time to check out the training camp roster, officially released by the team this afternoon.

There aren’t any surprises here, but it’s still nice to get the full list.

Bruins 2023 training camp roster

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

At some point, we’re going to need a Jack Edwards interview with Jackson Edward, but we’ll have to be patient.

Training camp will technically run through October 8, with the regular season starting on October 11.

Between then and now, the B’s will have split-squad practices most days; on preseason game days, there will be the weird “non-playing team” practice while the other guys play in the game.

There are also a handful of TBD days thrown in the mix, likely kept open for team building, off-ice stuff, or community work.

In any case, the take-home point is that as of Wednesday, the off-season is over, and there can be great rejoicing.