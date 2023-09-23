Who’s playing in the Bruins’ preseason opener against the Rangers?

The Bruins will kick off their preseason at 5 PM tomorrow evening against the Rangers, giving us a chance to see the 2023-2024 group in action for the first time.

The split-squad nature of the preseason means Jim Montgomery will walk the line of “getting regulars in game shape” and “seeing what we have in Player X,” leading to all kinds of random lineups.

The B’s released their roster for tomorrow’s game on Saturday afternoon — here’s who you’ll see take the TD Garden ice:

Forwards: John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Fabian Lysell, Jayson Megna, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, James van Riemsdyk

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser

The lineup is a decent mix of guys who should be in the mix on opening night and guys who will likely start in Providence.

We’ll see the unofficial Bruins debuts of guys like Geekie, Megna, and van Riemsdyk, while also getting a look at Lysell, Harrison, and Poitras, so it should be an interesting group up front.

As a reminder, the game will air on NESN+.