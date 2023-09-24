Preview: Bruins kick off preseason against Rangers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 5:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN+, NHLN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know Your Enemy
- The New York Rangers entered their training camp with 58 players. Since the end of the 2022-23 season, the Rangers added quite a few new faces to the mix. Some the Bruins could be facing off against tonight include Alex Belzile, Nick Bonino, Nikolas Brouillard, Mac Hollowell, Connor Mackey, Riley Nash, Tyler Pitlick, Jonathan Quick and Blake Wheeler according the Rangers’ website.
- This is the first preseason game as well for the Rangers.
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins begin their 2023-24 preseason against the New York Rangers this evening! They’ll have six preseason games and meet the Rangers again on Oct. 5 to conclude the strings of games.
- If you missed yesterday’s post of who’s playing tonight, the B’s are rolling will mostly rookies and a handful of veterans. It really wasn’t a surprise being the first preseason game and Head Coach Jim Montgomery’s heads-up about the lineup to reporters earlier this week. He said the team wants to get looks at guys it sounds who are on the cusp of making the lineup and need a better look at how they fit into the B’s system.
- With that, Montgomery will give Brandon Bussi the full game in net. Bussi was called up last season when Linus Ullmark was in injured, but he didn’t get in any games. With Providence in 2022-23, he posted a 23-5-4 record.
- We will get our first glimpses of guys like Morgan Geekie and James van Riemsdyk as bruins tonight. Geekie came to the Bruins via Seattle this off-season. He told reporters he feels he needs to work on his defensive game as he looks to fill one of the open center positions this season. Van Riemsdyk was swept up by the Bruins on the first day of free agency this summer. He signed a one-year deal with the B’s.
- Possible line combinations: Per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Anthony Richard, Geekie and Trent Frederic skated on a line at yesterday’s training camp. They are all in the line up and look to be the only intact combo from rushes. Other forwards who skated on lines with each other include Jake DeBrusk with Brett Harrison, and Fabian Lysell with Jayson Megna.
- See ya tonight!
