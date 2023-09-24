Preseason recap: Bruins shut out Rangers, 3-0, as Bussi stands tall

The Boston Bruins blanked the New York Rangers, 3-0, to open up the preseason at the TD Garden tonight with goaltender Brandon Bussi making highlight-reel saves.

While veterans like Jake DeBrusk and James van Riemsdyk showed chemistry on a line and on the first power play unit tonight, the game was really about seeing what the future of the Bruins organization could do.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said “it was a really good start for several players,” but recognized there’s still a lot of training camp left to go.

Bussi and Matthew Poitras were standouts, thriving in front of the Bruins crowd and improving their play as the game developed.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:20 of the first period on the power play.

After some strong cycling lead by DeBrusk, Reilly Walsh fed Poitras a pass where inside the left-wing circle, he beat Jonathan Quick’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

Potsy pots one pic.twitter.com/qIYQurYOFL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2023

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 3:04 of the second period.

Poitras found DeBrusk inside the right-wing circle where he thew a wrist shot past Quick’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

Serving up some sweet dishes. pic.twitter.com/DX5F1doESX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2023

The Bruins extended their lead at 8:07 of the second period.

In the neutral zone, Jakub Zboril sent John Beecher exploding into the offensive zone where he skated down the center lane to beat Quick low stick side. 3-0 Bruins.

We've got a Beech Day ️ pic.twitter.com/QidCxqAcu8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2023

Third period:

Scoreless, but the best save of the period — and game — and likely preseason all together:

What an absurd save by Brandon Bussi. pic.twitter.com/4niKXHOOyc — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 24, 2023

Final score: 3-0 Bruins

Game notes: