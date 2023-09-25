Who’s playing for the Bruins against Buffalo?

The Bruins will be back in preseason action on Tuesday night in Buffalo, and the man pictured above will be making his...second Bruins debut? Re-debut? Debut deux?

In any case, Milan Lucic is one of the B’s who was out of action on Sunday evening but will be playing in Buffalo.

PTO man Danton Heinen will be making his Bruins re-debut as well, while the rest of the Bruins’ forward group will feature mostly fringe/AHL guys.

Here’s who you’ll see in Buffalo on Tuesday night:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Lucic, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser

Tuesday’s game will be the first of the preseason for Buffalo, and while the Bruins are going light on NHL regulars, the Sabres are taking the opposite approach: Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, and Alex Tuch will all be playing.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 7 PM and will air on NESN+.