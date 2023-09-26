Preview: Preseason continues as the Bruins head to Buffalo

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
How to follow: NESN+
Rival perspective: Die by the Blade
Know your enemy
- Buffalo is playing its first game of the preseason. The Sabres finished last season fifth in the Atlantic, but were just a point behind the Florida Panthers.
- The Sabres have a high-powered offense and were an entertaining team to watch last season. Can they take the next step this season?
Game notes
- Fresh off of a nice display against the New York Rangers to start the preseason, the Bruins will face another New York foe in Buffalo’s preseason opener.
- The Bruins’ game roster will be light on NHL experience, but there are plenty of compelling (for a preseason game, anyways) storylines: Milan Lucic and Danton Heinen will make their returns to the Bruins lineup, John Farinacci will make his NHL-level debut, and Alex Chiasson will get a chance to show his stuff.
- Buffalo will be icing a much more NHL-heavy lineup, with Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jeff Skinner all expected to play.
- I thought the Bruins’ home centennial jersey looked a lot better on the ice than it did in press photos. (Part of that probably has to do with viewing it as a full set instead of just the jersey, but I digress.) We’ll get our first look at the white away jersey tonight, so I’m interested to see how that one looks.
- After tonight’s game, the B’s will have a few more days of practice prior to hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
- As a reminder, tonight’s game will air locally on NESN+.
That’s about all I have to say about a preseason game against Buffalo, so...see ya tonight!
