Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sabres

The Bruins kick off the away portion of their preseason tonight, facing the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s silly to draw too many conclusions from a preseason game, but it’s interesting to consider the difference in how many pundits view these two teams as a new season looms.

The Bruins, filled with question marks, are being picked by many to struggle this season, with a return to the playoffs far from a foregone conclusion.

The Sabres, on the other hand, are a trendy “they’re going to be good this year” pick, kind of like the Ottawa Senators were prior to last season.

The difference is that the Sabres were actually pretty good last year too, so the Atlantic should be that much tougher.

The good news is that Montreal should still be bad, which is something we can all agree is a good thing.

discuss.