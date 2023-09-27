Morning Skate: Dropped

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The B’s dropped their first road game of the preseason last night, falling 4-1 to the Sabres in Buffalo.

I don’t think many of you would really be interested in re-watching Buffalo score four goals against fringe Bruins, so in place of a recap, we head right to the Morning Skate!

You kind of expected the Bruins to lose that game last night, so there’s really no sense in drawing too many conclusions from any of it.

Some guys looked rusty, others looked ready, the rest looked somewhere in between.

Preseason hockey: catch the fever!

Judging by the reaction on Twitter, the most talked about person related to the game was NESN play-by-play guy Jack Edwards, who at one point was listed as trending on Elon Musk’s Vanity Project along with Jason Mark, so...yeah.

Putting the pieces together, I think the Sabres didn’t have their own broadcast last night, so Buffalo fans were watching the NESN feed (lol).

Anyways, Mason Lohrei played almost half the game, Milan Lucic was back out there in a spoked-B, and maybe some more of the regulars will play on Friday.

What’s on tap for today?

Anyone stand out last night in a good or bad way?