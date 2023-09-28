Preseason means that inevitably, you have to spend what little time you have wisely with your players, and then make harsh decisions on who gets to stay and who gets to go. For Boston, it means eight players will be making their way to Providence.

The Bruins announced today that they will be sending Luke Toporowski, Curtis Hall, Owen Pederson, Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, Justin Brazeau, Ethan Ritchie, and Shane Starrett will be making their way down I-95 to the P-Bruins’ training camp.

Of the players sent today, only two have contracts that allow them to be called up; Toporowski and Hall; the rest are more than likely on their way to remain in Providence or head up to Maine. Notably, most of the younger guns like Poitras, Lohrei, Beecher, and Merkulov will be sticking around, and a good number of tweeners like Oskar Steen and Jayson Megna, will likely see more action to determine their progression. They’ll have to make the most of it; the Bruins only have four more preseason games, and halfway through those four games one would imagine the mainline players will begin to filter into the roster.

Still, we wish all the players who were sent down today a good training camp with the P-B’s, and a good season ahead!