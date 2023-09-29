Preview: Bruins set for preseason tilt against Flyers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN+, NHLN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- The Flyers have lost their two preseason games so far — a 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils and a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders
- Unlike the Bruins who made a handful of cuts yesterday, it looks like the Flyers’ roster is only down to 51. They loaned goaltender Carson Bjarnason to the WHL.
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are set to face the Philadelphia Flyers in Game #3 of their preseason schedule! The Bruins are 1-1-0 with a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers and a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
- Captain Brad will be out in full force tonight, donning that C on his sweater. Along with Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark will skate in their first preseason game this year. Marchand told reporters this week he believes he’ll likely also play in the third home preseason match-up.
- The Bruins sent eight guys to Providence yesterday so numbers are dwindling down!
- For a lot of the lineup (obviously other than the said player above), it will be there second game. It will be interesting to see if Matt Poitras has another standout game. In the preseason opener, Poitras registered two points and involved himself in plays both on 5v5 and power play situations.
- Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk will make his preseason debut. The B’s signed the 13-year veteran defenseman in the summer. Last season with the Anaheim Ducks, he put up four goals and 23 assists for 27 points in 75 games. He averaged 19:18 TOI.
- See ya tonight!
