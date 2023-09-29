Who’s playing for the Bruins vs. the Flyers?

The Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight in another preseason match-up and they are rolling some main roster staples for the home crowd in Game #3!
Here is who will be playing tonight:
Forwards: Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Jakub Lauko, Brad Marchand, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Pavel Zacha
Defensemen: Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon
Goaltenders: Kyle Keyser, Linus Ullmark
Out of the lineup — Marchand, Pastrnak, Zacha, Lindholm, McAvoy, Ullmark and Shattenkirk will be making their preseason debut.
For Shattenkirk, it’s his first time in a B’s jersey.
Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. Catch the game on NESN+ and NHLN.
