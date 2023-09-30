Preseason Recap: Bruins fall to Flyers, 4-3, in shootout

The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s preseason game to the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in a shootout.

David Pastrnak scored twice in his preseason debut in a game that saw eight players in their first preseason action of the year.

The veterans shook off some dust in the first period and bounced back to take and hold onto the lead heading into the third. But the Flyers tied it up in the final frame and eventually won in a shootout where the B’s failed to score and Philly netted twice.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Flyers opened the scoring at 7:31 of the first period.

Joel Farabee capitalized on a turnover at center ice to skate into the offensive zone and throw a long wrist shot past Linus Ullmark’s glove. 1-0 Flyers.

The Bruins tied the game at 12:46 of the first period on the power play.

Charlie McAvoy found Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a wrist shot over Samuel Ersson’s glove shoulder. 1-1 game.

That Friday night fusilli pic.twitter.com/V4LSYVPbTZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 29, 2023

The Flyers took the lead at 17:27 of the first period on the power play.

Tyson Foerster sent a hard pass to Bobby Brink inside the left-wing circle before he found Ryan Poehling wide open at the back door to slide in a low goal. 2-1 Flyers.

Second period:

The Bruins tied the game on Pastrnak’s second goal of the night at 7:40 of the second period.

Pastrnak intercepted a pass at the blue line to skate down the center lane and take his time before effortlessly putting a wrist shot top-shelf over Ersson from the slot. 2-2 game.

The Bruins took the lead at 15:00 of the second period.

Danton Heinen collected a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk in his skates to put a wrist shot on Cal Petersen which trickled through his five-hole. 3-2 Bruins.

Third period:

The Flyers tied the game at 4:07 of the third period.

Jacob Gaucher sent a backhanded pass to Bobby Brink crashing down the slot where he put a wrist shot past Ullmark’s glove. 3-3 game.

Overtime:

Despite some good chances from the Bruins in extra time, the game had to be settled in a shootout.

Shootout:

Matt Poitras and Pastrnak were stopped, while Brink and Morgan Frost both scored.

Final: 4-3 Flyers.

Game notes: