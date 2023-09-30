Preseason Recap: Bruins fall to Flyers, 4-3, in shootout

The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s preseason game to the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in a shootout.
David Pastrnak scored twice in his preseason debut in a game that saw eight players in their first preseason action of the year.
The veterans shook off some dust in the first period and bounced back to take and hold onto the lead heading into the third. But the Flyers tied it up in the final frame and eventually won in a shootout where the B’s failed to score and Philly netted twice.
Here are the highlights:
First period:
The Flyers opened the scoring at 7:31 of the first period.
Joel Farabee capitalized on a turnover at center ice to skate into the offensive zone and throw a long wrist shot past Linus Ullmark’s glove. 1-0 Flyers.
GOAL! @FarabeeJoel strikes first with an early snipe. #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/xDUc3UixRi— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 29, 2023
The Bruins tied the game at 12:46 of the first period on the power play.
Charlie McAvoy found Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a wrist shot over Samuel Ersson’s glove shoulder. 1-1 game.
That Friday night fusilli pic.twitter.com/V4LSYVPbTZ— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 29, 2023
The Flyers took the lead at 17:27 of the first period on the power play.
Tyson Foerster sent a hard pass to Bobby Brink inside the left-wing circle before he found Ryan Poehling wide open at the back door to slide in a low goal. 2-1 Flyers.
Tic-Tac-Poehling. #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/111NaeQMYq— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 29, 2023
Second period:
The Bruins tied the game on Pastrnak’s second goal of the night at 7:40 of the second period.
Pastrnak intercepted a pass at the blue line to skate down the center lane and take his time before effortlessly putting a wrist shot top-shelf over Ersson from the slot. 2-2 game.
He's cookin' pic.twitter.com/llauxDFA7m— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 30, 2023
The Bruins took the lead at 15:00 of the second period.
Danton Heinen collected a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk in his skates to put a wrist shot on Cal Petersen which trickled through his five-hole. 3-2 Bruins.
Remember him?@DHeinz43 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cudhVKfMj7— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 30, 2023
Third period:
The Flyers tied the game at 4:07 of the third period.
Jacob Gaucher sent a backhanded pass to Bobby Brink crashing down the slot where he put a wrist shot past Ullmark’s glove. 3-3 game.
Hot Shot Bob. pic.twitter.com/HEWmqDEuhh— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 30, 2023
Overtime:
Despite some good chances from the Bruins in extra time, the game had to be settled in a shootout.
Shootout:
Matt Poitras and Pastrnak were stopped, while Brink and Morgan Frost both scored.
Final: 4-3 Flyers.
Game notes:
- There was definitely some dust to shake off for a few players tonight who haven’t skate in a game in five months. The first period was that typical adjustment period as guys were getting back into the swing of things. It’s preseason and it’s to be expected.
- But it was a lopsided first period where the Bruins were outshot 12 to 5, despite Pastrnak scoring on either the B’s second or third shot of the game. The B’s looked better in the second frame, catching up with some timing and throwing pucks on net. The shot count was reversed in the period, with the Bruins dominating.
- The power play looked good. Bruins Assistant Coach Joe Sacco said the bumper is going to be the team’s biggest adjustment on the power play. They had Pavel Zacha there tonight who is a left shot as opposed to Patrice Bergeron’s right shot. The power play struck on one of its two man advantages. The Bruins had plenty of chances on the first power play with so many opportunities to score before Pastrnak eventually did.
- Pastrnak’s second goal looked like he had all the time in the world to think about what to do on it and didn’t even appear that he broke a sweat. He said postgame he wanted to try something different on that play which he had been working on.
- Jakub Lauko showed some peskiness and it was fun to watch. He immediately dropped the gloves on Louie Belpedio.
- Postgame soundbite: “I think I have more in the tank and I can show more,” Danton Heinen said. Heinen, who’s on a PTO, said he felt he hasn’t had the best preseason so far. He said he started to feel better physically out there in tonight’s second half.
- The Bruins continue their preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 2 to face off again versus the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.
