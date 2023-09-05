Man we’re really going all in on the nostalgia thing, aren’t we.

The Boston Bruins announced today that they’ve signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with Danton Heinen, a player who’s previously been here:

Heinen was a 4th round pick of the Bruins back in 2014, and joined the organization full-time in 2016, getting a chance to finally play in the big leagues full time in the 2017-18 season, with occasional time in Providence. He left the team in 2019, where he spent time as part of the Anaheim Ducks and then Pittsburgh Penguins; mostly hovering around the same place the Bruins found him as a middle to bottom six winger who can do some good things, but it’s predicated on not having someone breathing down his neck, which is near impossible for him to avoid. He does have good instincts around the net, however. That has served him pretty well!

How is he under the hood? Well, he’s honestly been a pretty solid depth forward no matter where he is (and given that he’s been on some bad Anaheim teams, that’s impressive) who hasn’t been able to score more often, and I suspect that’s why he’s been bouncing from place to place.

...But, if the Bruins really wanted to, and he impresses enough people at camp (such as his old coach at the University of Denver...Jim Montgomery), It’s pretty hard to see him not suiting up for the regular season if some of the older men on the roster can’t hang with the young and spry [checks notes] 28 year old.

Still, gotta work hard and impress during pre-season. So let’s welcome back Danton, and wish him good luck as he fights to become part of the Bruins organization once again!